Sports

Asia Cup Archery: India Bag Four Medals Including Three Gold, Confirm 10 More

The men's, women's and mixed compound teams won the three gold medals, defeating their Iranian counterparts in all three finals

PTI
PTI

February 24, 2024

Archery Asia Cup 2024 Outdoor season started in Baghdad. Photo Courtesy: X/ @worldarchery
info_icon

Indian archers bagged four medals including three gold in the compound section as they faced little competition in the Asia Cup Leg 1 in Baghdad on Saturday. (More Sports News)

The archers have also confirmed 10 more medals including at least three gold on Sunday.

The men's, women's and mixed compound teams won the three gold medals, defeating their Iranian counterparts in all three finals.

The women's team won 223-229, the men's side triumphed 232-229 and the mixed team emerged 159-157 winners.

Reigning world champion Aditi Swami secured a bronze medal in compound women's individual with a 148-145 win over teammate Priya Gurjar.

Asha Sobhana celebrates the wicket of Vrinda Dinesh during the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz match in the Women's Premier League 2024 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday, February 24. - PTI
Royal Challengers Bangalore Vs UP Warriorz, WPL 2024: Asha Sobhana's Fifer Architects RCB Win

BY Outlook Sports Desk

The recurve mixed and men's teams will take on their opponents from Bangladesh while the women's team will face Uzbekistan in their respective gold medal matches on Sunday.

In the individual section, it will be a battle between veteran three-time Olympian Deepika Kumari and the upcoming Simranjeet Kaur for the recurve women's title.

Tarudeep Rai will be challenged by his junior Army colleague Dhiraj Bommadevara in the men's final.

In the compound individual section, Kushal Dalal and Prathamesh Jawkar will fight for the men's gold, while Parneet Kaur will take on Fatemeh Hemmati of Iran in the women's final.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement