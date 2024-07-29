Arjun Babuta on Sunday became the third Indian shooter and the first man to make it to the final of his event at the Paris Olympics. (Full Olympics Coverage | More Sports News)
Babuta qualified for the final of the 10m men's air rifle event after finishing seventh in the qualification round. The top eight in the qualification round advanced to the final. Babuta totalled 630.1 in the qualification series of 60 shots to book his ticket to the medal round.
Babuta will need to take a big leap on Monday in the final if he wants to become the first Indian man in the Paris Olympics to win a medal.
Here is how you can watch the men's 10m air rifle final where Arjun Babuta will aim at becoming the first Indian man to win a medal at Paris Olympics.
When does the men's 10m air rifle final start?
The men's 10m air rifle final will begin from 3:30 PM IST on July 29, Monday in Paris.
Where to watch the men's 10m air rifle final in India?
Live telecast of the Paris 2024 Olympics shooting events will be on Sports 18 Network TV channel in India.
Meanwhile, Paris 2024 shooting matches will be available on JioCinema in India.