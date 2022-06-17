Friday, Jun 17, 2022
Archana Kamath, Table Tennis Player, Moves To Court After Commonwealth Games 2022 Exclusion

Archana Kamath was initially picked in the Indian team for the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham. But was suddenly dropped after CoA took charge of TTFI.

India's Archana Kamath is ranked fourth in the world in women's doubles along with Manika Batra. Twitter (@WeAreTeamIndia)

Updated: 17 Jun 2022 5:35 pm

Rising woman paddler Archana Kamath is the latest table tennis player to move court after she was dropped from the Indian team for the upcoming Commonwealth Games 2022, further deepening the chaos surrounding the selection of the side for the July 28-August 8 quadrennial event. (More Sports News)

Archana was initially included in the table tennis squad as an 'exception' as she did not meet the selection criteria laid down by Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), but was suddenly dropped by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) and Diya Chitale was brought in her place.

Shocked by sudden ouster from the squad, Archana, the world no. 4 player in women's doubles along with Manika Batra, has filed a writ petition at the Karnataka High Court against the Government of India, TTFI, Sports Authority of India and other members of the women's team.

The High Court has instructed all the parties to appear before it on the next hearing, which is scheduled on June 22. The CoA had earlier announced an eight-member squad in Bangalore with the women's team subject to clearance from Sports Authority of India.

As per the original list, the selection committee had picked Manika Batra, Archana, Sreeja Akula and Reeth Rishya in the team with Chitale as the standby. The men's team included veteran Sharath Kamal, G Sathiyan, Harmeet Desai and Sanil Shetty with Manush as a reserve.

The team selection factors in performances in domestic (50 percent) and international tournaments (30 percent) while the remaining 20 percent is left for the selectors' discretion. However, the CoA has decided to change the ratio to 40, 40 and 20 from next season.

The CoA's decisions did not go down well with several players with the likes of Chitale, Manush Shah, Swastika Ghosh moving the court before Archana.

