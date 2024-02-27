Sports

Angry Farmers From Spain Join European Protests, Clash With Police During EU Agriculture Minister Meeting

Farmers from Spain have actively joined their European counterparts in a series of protests. The demonstrations coincide with a meeting of European Union agriculture ministers, where concerns about agricultural policies are being discussed. Tensions escalated as clashes erupted between angry farmers and police, with similar protests unfolding in France, the Netherlands, and Bulgaria.

Photo Webdesk
Photo Webdesk

February 27, 2024

Spain Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue

Farmers rally towards the European Parliament offices in Madrid, Spain.

1/7
Spain Farmers Protest
Spain Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers rally towards the European Parliament offices in Madrid, Spain.

2/7
Spain Farmers Protest
Spain Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers rally towards the European Parliament offices in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
3/7
Spain Farmers Protest
Spain Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers rally towards the European Parliament offices in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
4/7
Spain Farmers Protest
Spain Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A farmer drives his tractor towards the European Parliament offices during a protest in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
5/7
Spain Farmers Protest
Spain Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers rally towards the European Parliament offices in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement
6/7
Spain Farmers Protest
Spain Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

Farmers rally towards the European Parliament offices in Madrid, Spain.

7/7
Spain Farmers Protest
Spain Farmers Protest | Photo: AP/Bernat Armangue
  • Facebook Social
  • Twitter Social
  • Google Plus Social
  • WhatsApp Social

A farmer sits atop a tractor during a protest outside the European Parliament offices in Madrid, Spain.

Tags
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
Advertisement