Andhra Mountaineer Becomes First Indian To Summit Nine Of World's 8,000-Metre Peaks

"Over the last decade, Bharath has guided expedition teams across six continents and inspired a new generation of Indian climbers. Under his leadership, the Everest 2025 expedition achieved landmark milestones after Chhonzin Angmo from Himachal Pradesh became the world's first blind woman to summit the world's highest peak and Vishwanath Karthikey, then a 16-year old, became the youngest Indian to complete the Seven Summits challenge," said Dipanjan Das, a friend of Thammineni who has closely monitored the mountaineer's career, said.