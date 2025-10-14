Andhra Mountaineer Becomes First Indian To Summit Nine Of World's 8,000-Metre Peaks

Five of the remaining top peaks – Mt K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and II and Broad Peak -- are in Pakistan and are currently out of bounds for Indian climbers.

P
PTI
Updated on:
Updated on:
Andhra Mountaineer Becomes First Indian To Summit Nine Of Worlds 8,000-Metre Peaks
Representative image Photo: File photo
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bharath Thammineni, a 36-year old mountaineer from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday became the first Indian to summit all nine of the world's 14 highest peaks.

  • Five of the remaining top peaks – Mt K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and II and Broad Peak -- are in Pakistan and are currently out of bounds for Indian climbers.

  • Thammineni's climb assumed further significance since his push to the summit from base camp had no Sherpa support.

Bharath Thammineni, a 36-year old mountaineer from Kurnool in Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday became the first Indian to summit all nine of the world's 14 highest peaks, after successfully climbing Mt Cho Oyu (8,188m), the sixth-highest mountain, sources close to the climber claimed.

Prior to this latest achievement, Thammineni had summited Mt Everest in May 2017, Mt Manaslu in September 2018, Mt Lhotse in May 2019, Mt Annapurna in March 2022, Mt Kanchenjunga in April 2022, Mt Makalu in May 2023, Mt Shishapangma in October 2024 and Mt Dhaulagiri in April 2025 – all 8,000 plus metre peaks, they said.

Five of the remaining top peaks – Mt K2, Nanga Parbat, Gasherbrum I and II and Broad Peak -- are in Pakistan and are currently out of bounds for Indian climbers.

Thammineni reached the Cho Oyu base camp in China on September 30 and had to abandon initial attempts to climb the mountain on account of inclement weather and heavy snowfall and had to stay put at the base camp, he told friends back in India who were monitoring his climb.

Related Content
Related Content

"We waited till October 12 and then decided to make a quick summit push. I made it to the top this morning at 6.55 am, China time and 8.55 am IST," the climber said, after descending to the summit camp after his successful assent.

Thammineni's climb assumed further significance since his push to the summit from base camp had no Sherpa support.

Founder of Boots & Crampons, a mountaineering company, Thammineni has already won the recognition as India's one of most accomplished high-altitude climbers, sources close to the climber claimed.

"Over the last decade, Bharath has guided expedition teams across six continents and inspired a new generation of Indian climbers. Under his leadership, the Everest 2025 expedition achieved landmark milestones after Chhonzin Angmo from Himachal Pradesh became the world's first blind woman to summit the world's highest peak and Vishwanath Karthikey, then a 16-year old, became the youngest Indian to complete the Seven Summits challenge," said Dipanjan Das, a friend of Thammineni who has closely monitored the mountaineer's career, said.

In a recorded message from the summit camp, the climber dedicated his achievement to the newer generation of adventure sports enthusiasts in this country.

"This is not just a personal achievement, but a testament to the potential of Indian adventure sports," he said.

"The mountains demand respect, perseverance, and patience. Standing on the summit of Cho Oyu today, I feel immense gratitude for the journey and hope this inspires a new generation of Indian climbers to aim for the highest peaks," he added.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. SL Vs NZ Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Hasini Perera And Samarawickrama Take Charge|167/2 (37.4)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3: SA Need 277 For The Win In Lahore

  3. ICC World Test Championship 2025-2027 Points Table: Where Do India Stand After 2-0 Sweep Over West Indies?

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: KL Rahul Steers India To Seven-Wicket Win As Hosts Sweep West Indies 2-0

  5. India Vs West Indies 2nd Test, Day 5 Live Streaming, Hourly Weather Forecast: Will It Rain In Delhi Today?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  3. Telangana Thunderstorm Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert for 14 Districts

  4. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  5. RSS, Women, And Nation Building

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. All Hostages Freed From Gaza, Trump To Soon Address Israeli Parliament | Latest Updates

  2. Trump Takes A Victory Lap In The Middle East After 'Historic Breakthrough'

  3. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  4. László Krasznahorkai Wins Nobel Prize In Literature 2025

  5. Canadian Police Bust $400K Mail Theft Ring: Eight Indian-Origin Men Arrested in Peel Region

Latest Stories

  1. Bihar Polls: BJP Releases First List of 71 Candidates; Drops Assembly Speaker

  2. NC Versus BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls In Jammu And Kashmir

  3. Nepalese Student Bipin Joshi Confirmed Dead After Hamas Hostage Crisis

  4. Haryana on High Alert After IPS Officer Y Puram Kumar’s Alleged Suicide

  5. Militant Arrested, Large Cache Of Arms Recovered In Manipur Operations

  6. 2025 Korea Drama Awards Full Winners List: Byeon Woo Seok, Park Bo Young, Chung Su Bin And Others Win Big

  7. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test, Day 5: Gill Leads India To 2-0 Sweep In Maiden Series Win As Captain

  8. Horoscope Today, October 14, 2025: Predictions for Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces, and All Zodiac Signs