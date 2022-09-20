Tuesday, Sep 20, 2022
All State Units Must Honour Domestic Players, Not Just International Ones, Says Yuvraj Singh

Punjab Cricket Association honoured Yuvraj Singh and Harbhajan Singh by naming two stands at the PCA stadium on them.   

India's Virat Kohli (R) interacts with Yuvraj Singh before the start of the first T20I in Mohali.
India's Virat Kohli (R) interacts with Yuvraj Singh before the start of the first T20I in Mohali. AP

Updated: 20 Sep 2022 8:42 pm

Former India batter Yuvraj Singh on Tuesday highlighted the need to recognise the achievements of ex-cricketers after being honoured by the Punjab Cricket Association in Mohali on Tuesday. India are playing Australia in the first T20I at the IS Bindra Stadium on the same day. (More Cricket News)

The 40-year-old, who played international cricket for almost two decades before calling time on a glorious career in 2019, turned up at the PCA stadium here alongside teammate Harbhajan Singh. Two stands named after two of India's greatest cricketers were unveiled in Mohali. 

The 2011 World Cup hero got a tad emotional when he was asked about the BCCI blazer he was wearing as he entered the premises. “It's a nice feeling to be back at the PCA Stadium like this. I am wearing the BCCI blazer at my own stadium for the first time.

“It feels wonderful to be called by my former parent association and get acknowledged,” he told PTI. “The new PCA president Gulzari Inder Chahal was a cricketer himself and probably knows the importance of recognising former cricketers be it domestic or international. Even the domestic players should be recognised,” the two-time World champion cricketer said.

On the sidelines of the stand unveiling, the PCA also honoured former Punjab cricketers -- Bharti Vij, Mahesh Inder Singh, current India selector Harvinder Singh, Bhupinder Singh Sr and current India batting coach Vikram Rathour.

Yuvraj is one of the most approachable cricketers around and has worked with young players like Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill. Harbhajan is already guiding the current dispensation at PCA. Asked if he is open to a long-term coaching role, Yuvraj said: “I still work with the players on and off. I have worked with the Punjab Cricketers in the past as well.

“But I want to see my child growing up. So, I am not sure if I can commit to something full time to the association at this stage,” he signed off.

