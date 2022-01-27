African Cup Of Nations 2021: Ghana Fires Coach Milovan Rajevac Following Early Exit

Ghana fired coach Milovan Rajevac after its exit form the group stage at the African Cup of Nations. (More Football News)

The Black Stars will look to hire a replacement before its two-leg World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.

The decision to remove Rajevac from his post was taken late on Wednesday.

Ghana finished in last place in its group at the African Cup after collecting one point from games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros. The 3-2 loss to tournament debutant Comoros in their final group match was one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

Rajevac was hired in September for a second spell in charge of the national team. The Serbian coach also led Ghana from 2008-10, guiding the team to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2010.