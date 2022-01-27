Thursday, Jan 27, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Ghana Fires Coach Milovan Rajevac Following Early Exit

The decision from the executive council of Ghana Football Association comes after the side finished in last place in its group at the African Cup of Nations 2021.

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Ghana Fires Coach Milovan Rajevac Following Early Exit
Milovan Rajevac was appointed Ghana football team coach in September 2021. - Twitter/@ghanafaofficial

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jan 2022 8:03 pm

Ghana fired coach Milovan Rajevac after its exit form the group stage at the African Cup of Nations. (More Football News)

The Black Stars will look to hire a replacement before its two-leg World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.

The decision to remove Rajevac from his post was taken late on Wednesday.

Related stories

African Cup Of Nations 2021: Egypt, Equatorial Guinea Win Shootouts To Make Quarterfinals

Africa Cup Of Nations: Sadio Mane Suffers Head Injury As Senegal Enter Quarterfinals

Ghana finished in last place in its group at the African Cup after collecting one point from games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros. The 3-2 loss to tournament debutant Comoros in their final group match was one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

Rajevac was hired in September for a second spell in charge of the national team. The Serbian coach also led Ghana from 2008-10, guiding the team to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2010.

Tags

Sports Football Milovan Rajevac African Cup Of Nations 2021
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Did You Know Mohammad Rizwan, ICC T20I Player 2021, Wanted To Quit Shortest Format?

Did You Know Mohammad Rizwan, ICC T20I Player 2021, Wanted To Quit Shortest Format?

Tamim Iqbal To Skip T20I Cricket For Next 6 Months; Likely To Miss T20 World Cup 2022

Formula 1 Announces Seven-Year Contract Extension With Singapore Grand Prix

Women's Asian Cup 2022: Myanmar Squander Lead, Settle For 2-2 Draw Vs Vietnam

ISL 2021-22: Jamshedpur FC Look To Stay In Race For Top Spot With FC Goa Clash

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

The ancient Acropolis hill is covered with snow in Athens, Greece. Heavy snowfall has disrupted air traffic in the Greek capital of Athens and in neighboring Turkey's largest city of Istanbul, while several Aegean islands and much of Turkey are blanketed by snow.

Thick Snow Blankets Greece As Authorities Struggle To Clear Blocked Roads

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar from their wedding ceremony.

In Pics: Mouni Roy Gets Hitched To Longtime Boyfriend Suraj Nambiar

1,000 drones display tricolour during rehearsals for the Beating Retreat ceremony ahead of Republic Day, at Raisina Hills in New Delhi.

A Thousand Drones Paint Tricolour In The Sky In Mid-Air Light Show

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece reacts after winning the second set against Jannik Sinner of Italy during their quarterfinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 10: Stefanos Tsitsipas, Daniil Medvedev, Iga Swiatek Enter Semis