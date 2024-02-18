In the second Twenty20 International of the three-match series, Afghanistan and Sri Lanka will square off at Rangiri Dambulla International Cricket Stadium in Dambulla. (More Cricket News)
Sri Lanka had emerged victorious in the first encounter. However, the victory margin was narrow. The highlight of the match was their strong death bowling. The skipper of Sri Lanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, hit a blistering fifty in the first game against Afghanistan.
The visiting team captain Ibrahim Zadran also made a useful 67 runs for his team, but Afghanistan fell just four runs short of crossing the line.
The Afghan team are a rising force in world cricket, and are known to be effective with their spinners in T20 contests.
As of right now, the Sri Lankan cricket team leads the three-match series 1-0. Afghanistan will eye a turnaround to stay alive in the series, while Sri Lanka will look to sustain their winning streak.
ALSO READ: Pathum Nissanka's Double Ton Feat
Advertisement
The Afghanistan squad has previously beaten Sri Lanka in T20 matches, and if they play, they can most definitely do it again.
Live streaming details of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, 2nd T20I
When is the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, second T20I match happening?
The second match of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan T20 series will be played on February 19, Monday, at 07:00 PM IST.
Advertisement
Where to watch the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, second T20I match?
The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan, second T20I match will be available on the Fancode and Sony Liv apps and websites in India. The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network.
Advertisement
Squads
Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga(c), Angelo Mathews, Dasun Shanaka, Maheesh Theekshana, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamindu Mendis, Akila Dananjaya, Kusal Perera, Dilshan Madushanka, Nuwan Thushara
Afghanistan: Ibrahim Zadran(c), Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, Karim Janat, Qais Ahmad, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Hazratullah Zazai, Wafadar Momand, Mohammad Ishaq