Ad-hoc Committee Allowed Vinesh Phogat To Compete In Two Categories, Says Bhupender Singh Bajwa

She, however, lost the 53kg bout to Anju by technical superiority 0-10.

Vinesh did not let the competition start and demanded a written assurance that she be allowed to compete in two weight categories, leading to a bizarre situation where the boots were delayed by two-and-a-half hours.

"We responded to Vinesh's request to compete in both categories, the entire committee agreed to accommodate her request and allowed her to participate in both," Bajwa told PTI after the completion of the trials to select the teams for the Asian Championships (April 11-16) and Asian Olympic Qualifiers (April 19-21) in Kyrgyzstan.