5 Reasons To Watch ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek Vs. Khalilov On Prime Video

When ONE Championship touches down at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, July 14, the promotion will bring a fight card loaded with high-stakes matchups across four different combat sports.

From intriguing promotional newcomers to potential World Title challengers, ONE Fight Night 12: Superlek vs. Khalilov on Prime Video features no shortage of exciting athletes who are looking to make a statement in the world’s largest martial arts organization.

With nine thrilling bouts spread across MMA, Muay Thai, kickboxing, and submission grappling, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Before the action gets underway live in North American primetime, here are five reasons why fans can’t miss Friday night’s must-see extravaganza.

#1 Superlek’s Journey To Two-Sport Glory Continues

The main event promises action for as long as it lasts, as reigning ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Superlek Kiatmoo9 takes on surging Russian knockout artist Tagir Khalilov in a Muay Thai battle.

Currently the #1-ranked flyweight Muay Thai contender, Superlek knows a win this Friday would move him one massive step closer to a crack at the divisional gold and the rare status of two-sport king.

But rather than challenge ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the Buriram native instead has his sights set on bantamweight Muay Thai titleholder Jonathan Haggerty, ensuring his dream of Thai athletes holding all of the organization’s belts.

Standing in the way of that dream is Khalilov – an explosive striker riding back-to-back first-round knockouts against two of Thailand’s most beloved sons. Should the Russian do the same to Superlek, then his reputation as the “Thai Killer” will only grow stronger.

#2 Featherweight MMA Mayhem

Reigning ONE Featherweight World Champion Tang Kai surely won’t want to miss the pair of crucial MMA battles going down in the division he rules.

In the co-main event, former World Title challenger Garry Tonon will put his truly elite ground game to the test against undefeated Russian juggernaut Shamil Gasanov in a clash of top-five contenders.

Gasanov burst onto the scene last year with a stunning submission victory over Kim Jae Woong and promptly called out the American. That paved the way for this captivating showdown between two of the division’s best grapplers. And whoever emerges victorious could potentially get the next shot at Tang’s gold.

Before that, two unbeaten rising stars will go toe-to-toe in the ring, as Akbar Abdullaev – fresh off a spectacular 44-second knockout in his promotional debut – collides with dangerous Ecuadorian Aaron Canarte, who is widely considered one of South America’s top talents and one of the featherweight division’s most promising newcomers.

#3 Contenders Could Lock Up World Title Shots

Elsewhere on the card, a trio of bouts could produce each respective division’s next World Title challenger.

In heavyweight MMA action, Iranian behemoth Amir Aliakbari hopes to pick up his third straight finish and punch his ticket to a rematch with undisputed heavyweight king Anatoly Malykhin when he battles Canadian giant Dustin Joynson.

Also, Thailand’s own Phetjeeja Lukjaoporongtom could earn a shot at the atomweight Muay Thai crown if she can get past former World Title challenger Lara Fernandez. “The Queen” has blazed her way through two consecutive knockouts during the ONE Friday Fights weekly event series, and at just 21 years old, she has all the makings of a dominant World Champion.

And in the evening’s opening bout, Constantin Rusu and Bogdan Shumarov both know that, with a statement-making performance in their lightweight kickboxing battle, they could secure a crack at long-reigning divisional king Regian “The Immortal” Eersel.

#4 Tammi Musumeci Looks To Follow In Her Brother’s Footsteps

Considered by many to be the greatest American-born female BJJ competitor ever, Tammi Musumeci will return to ONE for her second appearance when she meets former IBJJF No-Gi World Champion Amanda Alequin in a pivotal strawweight submission grappling showdown.

After picking up a decision victory in her promotional debut back in March, Musumeci could soon find herself challenging for the division’s inaugural strap if she keeps up her winning ways.

Wearing 26 pounds of gold already runs in the family.

The strawweight standout is the older sister to reigning ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey “Darth Rigatoni” Musumeci, and she possesses the same ultra-aggressive, highly technical ground game that’s made him a global superstar.

#5 Yuya Wakamatsu Fights To Get His Groove Back

After reeling off five straight victories in ONE’s talent-laden flyweight MMA division, former World Title challenger Yuya Wakamatsu now finds himself on the toughest skid of his career, having lost two in a row.

“Little Piranha” hopes to return to top form and prove he belongs among the division’s elite when he squares off against #5-ranked Xie Wei, renewing the Japan-China rivalry.

Respected around the world for his all-around skills and prodigious physical gifts, the man known as Wakamatsu seems to have all the tools to become a ONE World Champion. However, he’ll need to be dialed in and enter his bout with Xie in the best shape of his life if he wants to return to the top of the stacked flyweight division.

