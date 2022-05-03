Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Sports

2022 Junior World Weightlifting Championships: Gyaneshwari Yadav Lifts Silver, V Rithika Bags Bronze

In the women’s 49kg category, Gyaneshwari Yadav lifted 156kg while V Rithika managed 150kg to give India a double podium finish at 2022 Junior World Weightlifting Championships.

2022 Junior World Weightlifting Championships: Gyaneshwari Yadav Lifts Silver, V Rithika Bags Bronze
V Rithika in action during her lift at 2022 Junior World Weightlifting Championships. SAI Media

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 May 2022 1:20 pm

Gyaneshwari Yadav clinched the silver medal while compatriot V Rithika finished third to give India a double podium finish in the women's 49kg category at the 2022 Junior World Weightlifting Championships in Heraklion, Greece. (More Sports News)

Chhattisgarh lifter Gyaneshwari produced a total effort of 156kg (73kg+83kg) to take home the silver medal on Monday night. The 18-year-old Rithika, on the other hand, heaved 6 kgs less than her compatriot -- 150kg (69kg+81kg) to bag the bronze medal in a depleted 10-lifter field.

Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist and strong favourite Windy Cantika Aisah of Indonesia was crowned the champion in the category thanks to her total effort of 185kg (83kg+102kg). The gulf between the Indonesian lifter and the 19-year-old Gyaneshwari was a whopping 29kg with Aisah even declined to take her final attempt.

Related stories

Singapore Weightlifting: Vikas Thakur, Venkat Rahul Ragala Qualify For Commonwealth Games

Singapore Weightlifting International 2022: Saikhom Mirabai Chanu Books CWG Spot With 55Kg Gold

Aveenash Pandoo Appointed India’s First Weightlifting High-Performance Director Until Paris 2024

The field was missing lifters from powerhouses China, North Korea and Thailand. The junior world record for the category sits at 206kg (92kg+114kg) in China's Jiang Huihua's name. It is the same weight division in which Mirabai Chanu won a silver at the Tokyo Olympics, with an effort of 202kg (87kg+115kg).

Chanu holds the senior clean and jerk world record in the category. She had lifted 119 kg at the Asian Championships last year to achieve the feat. The snatch (96kg) and total weight lifted (213kg) records are in Tokyo Olympics gold medallist Hou Zhihui's name.

The podium finishes take India's medal haul to three in the ongoing event. Earlier on Monday, Harshada Sharad Garud became the country's first weightlifter to win a gold medal at the world event.

Athletes from Russia and Belarus are banned from competing in IWF events. Russia had won the most medals (9) in the last edition. Countries like China, Romania and Bulgaria among others are giving the tournament a miss for a variety of reasons.

Tags

Sports Weightlifting 2022 Junior World Weightlifting Championships IWF Gyaneshwari Yadav V Rithika Harshada Sharad Garud Saikhom Mirabai Chanu International Weightlifting Federation
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read