YSR Congress Party's Twitter Handle Hacked, Defaced

YSR Congress Party's official Twitter handle was hacked and defaced on Saturday.

The hackers filled the images with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) pictures that are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used for trading in the cryptocurrency market.

The twitter handle's bio was also changed to "NFT Millionaire."

Confirming that the website has been hacked, Andhra Pradesh Chief Digital Director Devendra Reddy Gurrampati said they are resolving the issue with Twitter officials.

"We have complained to Twitter and they are working on that. It is expected to be resolved soon," he told PTI.

The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party is a regional political party in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Its Chief, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is the present Chief Minister of the state.

Earlier on October 1, the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party was also hacked.

(With inputs from PTI)