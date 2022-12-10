Saturday, Dec 10, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

YSR Congress Party's Twitter Handle Hacked, Defaced

Home National

YSR Congress Party's Twitter Handle Hacked, Defaced

The hackers filled the images with Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) pictures that are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used for trading in the cryptocurrency market.

YSR Congress Chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy
YSR Congress Chief and Andhra Pradesh CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Dec 2022 12:28 pm

YSR Congress Party's official Twitter handle was hacked and defaced on Saturday.

The hackers filled the images with Bored Ape Yacht Club  (BAYC) pictures that are non-fungible tokens (NFTs) used for trading in the cryptocurrency market.

The twitter handle's bio was also changed to "NFT Millionaire." 

Confirming that the website has been hacked, Andhra Pradesh Chief Digital Director Devendra Reddy Gurrampati said they are resolving the issue with Twitter officials.

"We have complained to Twitter and they are working on that. It is expected to be resolved soon," he told PTI.

The Yuvajana Shramika Rythu Congress Party is a regional political party in the state of Andhra Pradesh. Its Chief, Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy is the present Chief Minister of the state. 

Earlier on October 1, the official Twitter account of Telugu Desam Party was also hacked.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Twitter Twitter Account Locked Cyber Hacking NFTs Non Fungible Token Cryptocurrency Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

Kerala CM To Inaugurate IFFK On Dec 9

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe

5 Gym Looks Of Disha Patani That You Definitely Should Add To Your Wardrobe