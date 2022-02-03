Youth Commits Suicide In Sikar

A 25-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from a tree in the Sikar district of Rajasthan on Thursday, police said. The youth identified as Mukesh Kumar was found hanging from a Khejdi tree in an agriculture farm near Ramdevji mandir in Sikar, they said.

The body has been shifted to a mortuary for post-mortem, SHO of Dhod police station Rakesh Kumar Meena said. He said that no suicide note was recovered, and the matter is being probed to ascertain the cause of the suicide.

With PTI inputs.