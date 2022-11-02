Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Yoga Trainers Helped Cure Diseases But L-G, BJP Stopped Classes: Delhi CM Kejriwal

According to Arvind Kejriwal, the BJP and the Lieutenant Governor have "abruptly stopped yoga classes" in the city despite the trainers helping to cure numerous diseases. 

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 8:43 pm

The BJP and the Lieutenant Governor have "abruptly stopped yoga classes" in the city despite the trainers helping cure diseases of many citizens, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged on Wednesday. 

The Delhi government had alleged that Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena's approval to continue the classes was still awaited. However, sources in the Lieutenant Governor's office said no file regarding the scheme had been received from the government so far.

Kejriwal said yoga classes would resume across the national capital from Thursday and that he would "pay the monthly wage" of all instructors. 

"I had a meeting with the teachers from Delhi's yoga shala. Yoga classes will resume across Delhi from tomorrow (Thursday). I assured them instructors that I would pay their monthly wages. Yoga training classes will not stop in Delhi," he said. 

He added that the matter "should not be politicised".

"There are 17,000 people in Delhi who get yoga classes free of cost. A day will come when 17 lakh people of Delhi will take up yoga classes here and that is our target," he said. 

The Dilli Ki Yogshala programme was started in December 2021 to provide free yoga classes to Delhiites.

Under the programme, the Delhi government sends a yoga teacher to a park or a community space for free if 25 people or more people take classes together. 

