Tuesday, Jun 21, 2022
Yoga India's Gift To Humanity, Holistic Approach To Health: President Kovind

President Ramnath Kovind states that Yoga is India's gift to humanity.

Representational image PTI

Updated: 21 Jun 2022 8:28 am

New Delhi, Jun 21 (PTI) Yoga is India's gift to humantiy and it is a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing mind, body and soul, President Ram Nath Kovind said on Tuesday, greeting people on the International Yoga Day.


 He also asked everyone to make Yoga a part of their daily life & experience its benefits.


 The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.


"Greetings on #InternationalDayofYoga! Yoga is a part of our ancient Indian heritage. India's gift to humanity, it is  a holistic approach to health and well-being, balancing our mind, body and soul. I urge everyone to make Yoga a part of your daily life & experience its benefits," Kovind tweeted. 


 The Rashtrapati Bhavan has also shared pictures of the President practising Yoga along with others on Twitter.

