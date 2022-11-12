Woman Injured Leopard Attack In Mumbai's Aarey Colony

A 34-year-old woman was injured in an attack by a leopard at Aarey Colony in suburban Goregaon, police said on Saturday.

The incident took place on Friday evening, they said.

"Sangita Gurav, a resident of Aarey Colony, was returning home from her workplace when she spotted a leopard in the area and started running to save herself but fell down. After that the leopard pounced on her," a police official said.

The woman sustained injuries on her neck and back, he said, adding that the feline then disappeared into the forest.

After being alerted, the police and forest officials rushed to the spot and shifted the woman to a hospital with the help of local people, he said.

She is out of danger and responding well to the treatment, he said.

Aarey Colony is known as the 'green lung' of Mumbai. Apart from leopards, a wide range of species of flora and fauna is found in the Aarey forest, a 1,800-acre area located in suburban Goregaon and adjacent to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP).

