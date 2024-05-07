National

Woman Attacked, Gang-Raped In Rajasthan’s Banswara, 2 Held

The incident occurred on May 5 when the 19-year-old woman was returning home after attending a wedding function, police said.

File Photo
A woman was allegedly attacked and raped by two people in Rajasthan’s Banswara | File Photo
A woman was allegedly attacked and raped by two people in Rajasthan’s Banswara, police said on Tuesday. 

According to the complaint registered by the woman, Kalu along with another man stopped her mid-way when she was returning home. They forcefully took her to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped her,  Deputy Superintendent of Police Banswara Suryaveer Singh said. 

“They forced her to go with them but when she refused, Kalu hit her with a sword due to which she received head injuries and two fingers of her right hand were cut,” he said. 

The victim was referred to a hospital in Udaipur where she is undergoing treatment. The accused were detained and further investigation is underway, he added.

