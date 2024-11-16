The demand for restoration of statehood is, at best, an apolitical demand and is predicated upon giving the newly formed government more powers rather than restoring the Kashmiri sovereignty. It must also be made clear that the demand for statehood in Jammu and Kashmir is not similar to any other state in India as J&K is entangled in a conflict and its parts are controlled by three major powers of Asia and the unification of the state in its original form has been a long-term demand of the different stakeholders of the issue. In such a scenario, accepting statehood or restricting demands to statehood will surely set a bad precedent for the future of politics in J&K.