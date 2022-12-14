Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Why Don't We Stop Our Trade With China, Asks Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Photo: PTI/Kamal Singh

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 6:41 pm

Days after clashes between Indian and Chinese troops on the Line of Actual Control (LAC), Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday asked why doesn't India stop its trade with China.

He took to Twitter to pose this question in Hindi. "Why don't we stop our trade with China? Most of the commodities imported from China are manufactured in India. That way, China will get a lesson, and jobs will come up in India," Kejriwal wrote on the micro-blogging site.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told Parliament that the Indian Army thwarted an attempt by China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) to "unilaterally" change the status quo at Yangtse area in Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

-With PTI Input

National Delhi Chief Minister Delhi Government International Trade Indo-China Politics Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
