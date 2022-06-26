'Distraction Science' Can't Hide Disasters, Rahul Gandhi Takes A Dig At PM Modi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the PM’s “mastery” in "entire distraction science" can't hide disasters such as an all-time high unemployment rate, a 30-year high wholesale price index, and devaluation of LIC by $17 billion.

Gandhi said that while Indians struggle, Modi is busy planning his next distraction.

"PM's mastery in 'Entire Distraction Science' can't hide these disasters - ? at 78/$; $17 bn LIC value lost; WPI Inflation at 30yr high; Unemployment at all-time high; Largest ever bank fraud by DHFL," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Gandhi has been critical of the Modi government's handling of the economy and has also called on the Centre to provide jobs to the youth.

