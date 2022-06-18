Saturday, Jun 18, 2022
When Politics Meets Society: Outlook Launches 'Overlap'

At Overlap, we turn the political lens to both the marvellous as well as the mundane, and look at various intersections and divergences that may appear to emerge from distant aspects of life but are innately political in character.

Rage across the country against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme. Getty Images

Updated: 18 Jun 2022 11:07 am

If politics is a site of competing and conflicting claims, being political is not a choice. It’s temperament, it’s being human. It’s navigating in the daily world. A political citizen does not necessarily aspire for a place in politics; she only tries to secure the autonomy of her actions and independence of her life.

Politics pervades every sphere of contemporary life. An adjustment in monetary policy by hiking interest rates is also a political tool to curb inflation and address people’s grievances. A promise of free ration is an unmistakable election manifesto. The awards for translated books come with a distinct politics. And most recently, the ‘Agnipath protests’ are not merely against a proposed scheme. It's a political statement by India’s youth, a reflection of the unalloyed anger brewing in the younger generation, a repressed sentiment that bursts forth with the slightest provocation.

At Overlap, we turn the political lens to both the marvellous as well as the mundane, and look at various intersections and divergences that may appear to emerge from distant aspects of life but are innately political in character.

