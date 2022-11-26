Saturday, Nov 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal: Transgenders To Be Able To Apply For Government Jobs Under General Category

A bill in this regard will be introduced during the next budget session, he said. "This new law will be helpful for transgenders in getting jobs. It will be formulated in the next budget session," the official said on Friday.

Transgenders Can Apply For Government Jobs
Transgenders Can Apply For Government Jobs

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Nov 2022 9:26 am

The West Bengal cabinet has decided to allow people from the transgender community to apply for government jobs under the general category, an official said.

A bill in this regard will be introduced during the next budget session, he said. "This new law will be helpful for transgenders in getting jobs. It will be formulated in the next budget session," the official said on Friday.

State Finance Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said the new rules will be worked out based on the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee asked the social welfare department to formulate rules that will enable transgenders to have equal opportunities in all fields.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National West Bengal Cabinet Transgender Community Government Jobs Next Budget Session Transgender Persons (Protection Of Rights) Act 2019 Chandrima Bhattacharya Mamata Bannerjee
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Global Shares Mixed As Investors Eye China Virus Crisis

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?

Who Will Answer To Us, Sir?