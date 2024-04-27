National

West Bengal: Met Dept Warns Of Rise In Maximum Day Temperatures, Severe Heatwave In These Districts...

Severe heatwave conditions will prevail over Bankura, Birbhum, Jhargram, Purba and Paschim Medinipur, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman districts, the meteorological department said.

heatwave warning (representative image)
info_icon

Heatwave conditions prevailing in south Bengal are likely to get more severe with the possibility of further rise in maximum day temperatures in most districts in the region, the Met department said in its five-day forecast on Saturday.

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhaman district recorded West Bengal's highest temperature of the day at 44.6 degrees Celsius, it said.

The weather office forecast a gradual increase in day temperature by one to two deg C in the next three days and thereafter no large change for the subsequent two days.

It said that heatwave conditions are very likely to prevail in the north Bengal districts of Malda, Dakshin and Uttar Dinajpur.

The weather office said that people should avoid prolonged heat exposure and outside work between 11 am and 4 pm.

Kolkata recorded the day's maximum temperature at 41.1 deg C while neighbouring Salt Lake saw the mercury rise to 41.8 deg C, the Met said.

The other places which recorded above 40 degree Celsius temperatures are Medinipur(43.5), Bankura (43.2), Barrackpore (43.2), Bardhaman (43), Asansol (42.5), Purulia (42.7) and Sriniketan (42), the Met data said.

