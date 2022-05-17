Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

West Bengal: Disgruntled MP Meets BJP Top Brass, Says Ball In Their Court Now

The MP of Barrackpore, an industrial area, has of late been critical also of the Centre’s policy towards the jute sector which is in crisis over the prices of raw materials.

West Bengal: Disgruntled MP Meets BJP Top Brass, Says Ball In Their Court Now
BJP MP Arjun Singh File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 17 May 2022 7:25 pm

After a meeting with BJP president JP Nadda in New Delhi, disgruntled MP Arjun Singh on Tuesday said that he has briefed him about the state of affairs in the party’s West Bengal unit and now the ball is now in the court of the central leaders. 

Singh was summoned by the BJP top brass after he voiced his reservations against the way of functioning of the party’s state unit. 

He had earlier alleged that leaders having no touch with ground-level workers and active only on social media are getting prominence in the state BJP.

Related stories

Ahead Of Fare Revision, Delhi Govt Panel Members Travel By Autos, Cabs To Know Drivers' Demands

Kolkata Metro Construction: Demolition Of Building Underway At Bowbazar After Several Houses Develop Cracks

BJP Doing 'Politics Of Riots', AAP Of Providing Quality Education: Manish Sisodia In Himachal Pradesh

"The ball is now in their (central leaders) court. Nadda-ji said he will take necessary action," the state BJP vice-president told PTI over the phone.

Asked if he is happy after the meeting, Singh said, “It is not a question of being happy or unhappy. I am waiting (for redressal of his grievances).”

At the meeting held on Monday, the central leaders sought from Singh a written report on the issues he had raised and he complied with it.

Before leaving for Delhi on Monday, he had claimed that he was made a vice-president of the state BJP with no real power.

The MP of Barrackpore, an industrial area, has of late been critical also of the Centre’s policy towards the jute sector which is in crisis over the prices of raw materials.

Singh had left the Trinamool Congress and joined the saffron party ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. 

Tags

National West Bengal BJP BJP Leader BJP MP BJP National Executive Meet Centre Central Government BJP Govt West Bengal
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Chinese Scientists Discover A New 630-Feet-Deep Sinkhole With A Forest At The Bottom

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore

Why Indian Hotels Don't Want You To Seek In-Room Dining Service Anymore