West Bengal BJP Chief Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the state police by terming the force as “Mamata Police” while claiming that absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is in the latter’s “safe custody”.
BJP has been continuously cornering the state government led by CM Mamata Banerjee over Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and land grab in Sandeshkhali region located in the state’s 24 North Parganas district.
Taking to micro-blogging site-X, Adhikari wrote: “…Seikh Shahjahan is in the safe custody of Mamata Police since 12 am last night. He was taken away from the Bermajur - II Gram Panchayat area, after he managed to negotiate a deal with the Mamata Police, through influential mediators, that he would be taken care of properly while in Police and Judicial Custody.”
He added: “He will be extended 5 Star facilities during his time behind the bars and will have access to a mobile phone, through which he will be able to lead the Tolamool Party virtually.”
“Even a bed in the Woodburn Ward will be kept ready and vacant for him if he chooses to spend some time there,” he said.
TMC’s Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when ED team, who had gone to search his premises in connection with an alleged ration scam, were allegedly attacked by his supporters.
Reacting to Adhikari’s claims TMC has termed them “baseless”.
"To stay in the news, Adhikari, from time to time, makes such claims that are not only baseless but also brazen attempts at disturbing the law and order situation. The police are doing everything to nab Shajahan, just like they arrested other accused party leaders in the area, Shibaprasad Hazra and Uttam Sardar," PTI quoted TMC leader Santanu Sen as saying.
Meanwhile, the Calcutta High Court has said not only the West Bengal Police, but also the ED and the CBI could arrest Shahjahan Sheikh.
The High Court direction came after Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, representing the CBI, said the state police might "dilute" the case against Sheikh if they arrested him.