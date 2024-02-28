West Bengal BJP Chief Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the state police by terming the force as “Mamata Police” while claiming that absconding TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh is in the latter’s “safe custody”.

BJP has been continuously cornering the state government led by CM Mamata Banerjee over Sheikh, who has been accused of sexual harassment and land grab in Sandeshkhali region located in the state’s 24 North Parganas district.