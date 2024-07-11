We The Power: People's Movements And The Fight Against Climate Change

According to advocate Harish Vasudevan, very few legislators bring the questions raised by people’s movements and civil society groups to Parliament. So, the voices of those affected (especially the most vulnerable) by the climate crisis are hardly ever aired there. The other major cause for concern is the “huge gap” in environmental legislation. There is no lack of laws regarding the conservation and protection of the environment. But implementation is lax and when courts issue orders, corresponding penal provisions are missing most of the time. For example, the Western Ghats is being overrun by exotic species, but there are no statutory provisions to punish the people who plant these trees there. Another instance: the Forest Conservation Act. “How many cases have been registered so far against officials who violated the Act?” asks a frustrated Vasudevan. “Orders are passed but if they are not carried out in a timely manner, it will be too late,” says Vasudevan. “Protecting the environment is a timebound affair…And we are running short of time.”