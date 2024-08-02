National

Wayanad Landslides: Where Rescue Operations, Death Toll Stand On Day 4 | Details

State Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said that 210 bodies, including 83 women and 29 children, have been recovered.

Visuals from the rescue operations in Wayanad, Kerala |
Visuals from the rescue operations in Wayanad, Kerala | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Rescue operations continue to take place in landslides-hit Wayanad in Kerala, with the death toll now standing at 210, as per official data. Meanwhile, State Minister Mohamed Riyas said that 218 persons were still missing.

Around 1,374 rescue personnel are at work in the once picturesque hilly district, known to be a major tourist attraction of the southern state, the 'God's own country'.

WAYANAD LANDSLIDES | WHERE DOES IT ALL STAND?

DEATH TOLL

As per official data from the Kerala government, the death toll in the devastating Wayanad landslides rose to 210. State Tourism Minister PA Mohamed Riyas said that 210 bodies, including 83 women and 29 children, have been recovered.

As many as 273 persons have been injured in the natural calamity that struck the hilly district of Kerala, with 177 of them having been discharged from hospitals and remaining 85 still undergoing treatment.

49 CHILDREN MISSING OR DEAD

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty said that at least 49 children have been missing or dead in the deadly landslides that struck Wayanad on Tuesday, July 30.

He said that the Government Higher Secondary School at Vellarimala had been completely destroyed by the calamity, while four other schools in the region also suffered severe damage.

"As per the reports, 49 children are either dead or missing. The Vellarimala GHSS has been completely destroyed. The GLPS Mundakkai has been partially damaged. Three other schools have also suffered minor damage," Sivankutty told reporters on Friday.

Notably, rescuers are racing against time, battling the inclement weather conditions, to search through the muddied soil to look for survivors and bodies.

GPS COORDINATES, AERIAL DRONE & RADAR SYSTEMS

Rescuers are using GPS coordinates from aerial drone pictures and cell phones to locate survivors in the landslide-struck regions of Wayanad.

Search operations have also been accelerated in the region, given the completion of the 190-foot-long Bailey bridge by the Indian Army. The bridge helped rescue personnel in moving heavy machinery, including excavators and ambulances to worst-hit hamlets of Mundakkai and Chooralmala.

Meanwhile, officials said that around 40 rescue teams with cadaver dogs are searching six zones of the affected regions -- Attamala and Aaranmala, Mundakkai, Punchirimattam, Vellarimala village, GVHSS Vellarimala and riverbank.

The rescue personnel include teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indian Army, DSG, Coast Guard, Navy and the Forest Department.

District Collector Meghashree DR said GPS coordinates from aerial drone pictures and cell phones, including the last location of people who lived in the affected areas, have been used to identify spots where search and rescue operations can be focused.

Aerial photographs taken by drones have helped identify GPS coordinates of specific search locations, she said, adding that, "We mapped this data and gave it to all the teams so that the search and rescue operations can proceed efficiently and speedily."

Meanwhile, rescuers said that the advanced radar system -- they have been using in the rescue ops -- have detected a signal indicating breathing, possibly by a human or animal.

A "blue signal" was received on the radar while searching an area where previously a house as located in the Mundakkai village, an official said. "There is a consistent signal of breathing," the official added.

The signal was reportedly from where the house' kitchen and store room were located, so rescuers started digging into the spot.

However, the brief hope didn't deliver any concrete results on the spot and the search operation was called off at 9:15 pm.

"Today's operation is over. The signal could have been of a snake, rat or cat. There is no human life beneath that particular basement. That is confirmed," the official said.

'TERRIBLE TRAGEDY': RAHUL GANDHI

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who visited the landslide-hit district with his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra -- termed the Wayanad landslides as a "terrible tragedy".

Rahul said that such an incident "demands a unique and urgent response". He said that he would raise the matter in Delhi and also with state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as "this is a different level of tragedy and should be treated differently".

The Congress MP said that rehabilitation of those displaced is going to be very important, as a lot of survivors told him that they did not want to go back to the landslide-hit areas.

"So, I think it is important that they are rehabilitated in a safe area and are not forced to go back. These are the things that we have already raised with the Government of Kerala," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also promised that the Congress party would build more than 100 houses in Wayanad.

Notably, Rahul represented the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency after winning the seat in the 2019 general elections. He won the seat in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls as well, however, he gave it up to represent the Raebareli Lok Sabha seat in Uttar Pradesh.

Advertisement

PRIVILEGE NOTICE AGAINST SHAH IN RAJYA SABHA

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh moved a Privilege Motion notice in Rajya Sabha against Home Minister Amit Shah for his "early warning" claims regarding the landslides in Wayanad.

"In his response to a calling attention on the Wayanad landslides in the Rajya Sabha on July 31, the Union Home Minister made several claims on early warning systems and how they were not utilised by the Kerala government despite alerts issued by the Union Government well ahead of the tragedy. These claims have been extensively fact-checked in the media," Ramesh said in his letter.

Advertisement

He said that it is clear that Shah "misled the Rajya Sabha with his emphatic statements on early warnings issued by the" Centre which have been proven to be "false".

"It is well establihsed that misleading the house by a minister or a member constitutes a breach of privilege and contempt of the house," Ramesh added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Eon Morgan Backs 'One Of The Best In World' Brendon Mccullum To Be England's White-ball Coach
  3. India Vs Sri Lanka Toss Update, 1st ODI: Rohit & Co Bowl First - Check Playing XIs
  4. India Vs Sri Lanka: Sanath Jayasuriya Reveals Issue With SL Team - 'Don't Lack Committment But...'
  5. Delhi Capitals Owners To Buy Majority Stake In English County Team Hampshire
Football News
  1. Manchester United Transfers: Erik Ten Hag Drops Huge Hint Over Casemiro's Future
  2. Tottenham Hotspur: Ange Postecoglou Says Surs Targeting Striker In Transfer Window
  3. Football Transfers: Premier League Side Fulham Sign Emile Smith Rowe From Arsenal For Club Record Fee
  4. Erik Ten Hag Hopes Manchester United Management Will Stick With Him When Going's Tough
  5. Football At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bitter Rivals France, Argentina Meet In Quarter-Finals Amid Racism Spat
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Iga Swiatek Bounces Back To Take Bronze In Women's Singles Event - Data Debrief
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Alcaraz Reaches Final - In Pics
  3. Queen's Club Honour Andy Murray By Renaming Centre Court
  4. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Cruises Past Felix Auger-Aliassime To Reach Final - Data Debrief
  5. Novak Djokovic 'Very Worried' By Knee Injury Ahead Of Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: IND Beat AUS In Hockey After 52 Years - In Pics
  2. India 3-2 Australia, Paris Olympics Highlights: Harmanpreet's Double Strike Hands IND First Games Win In 52 Years
  3. Indian Hockey Team Pulls Off First Olympic Win Over Australia In 52 Years
  4. India Vs Australia, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs AUS Pool B Match On TV And Online
  5. IND1-2 BEL, Hockey At Paris Olympics: India Taste First Defeat As Belgium Stay Unbeaten - In Pics

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Prayagraj: YouTuber With 2 Lakh Subscribers Held For Placing Objects On Railway Tracks
  2. Delhi: Man Who Shot Dead Woman In Gokalpuri Road Rage Incident Arrested
  3. Cabinet Approves 8 'Important' High-Speed Road Corridor Projects To Reduce Congestions Across Country
  4. Wayanad Rescue Ops: In Male-Dominated Job, Lone Female Soldier Leading Squad Lauded
  5. India's Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla Shortlisted For Mission To Space Station
Entertainment News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Akshay Kumar Reveals Receiving 'Obituary Messages' After Multiple Box Office Failures: I Am Not Dead
  3. 'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Is Heartbroken After Nikhil Patel Arrives In Mumbai With His Girlfriend
  4. Arjun Kapoor-Khushi Kapoor Tease Fans With An Upcoming Collaboration, Share Cryptic Video
  5. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
US News
  1. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  2. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  3. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World
  4. What Business Strategy Is Behind Intel’s Plan To Lay Off 15% Of Workforce?
  5. Gov. DeSantis Declares State Of Emergency In Florida As Dangerous Storm Looms Over
World News
  1. 'Doesn't Help': Biden On Hamas Leader Haniyeh's Killing Affecting Ceasefire Talks
  2. Who Will Play Britney Spears in Her Upcoming Biopic?
  3. Why Are California Fast Food Workers Demanding Another Wage Hike?
  4. Turkey Blocks Instagram For 'Censoring' Content Linked To Hamas Chief Haniyeh's Death
  5. Pakistan: Senior Leader Of Imran Khan’s Party Shot Dead In Lahore
Latest Stories
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka Highlights, 1st ODI: Hasaranga, Asalanka's Fightback Results In Thrilling Tie
  2. Vijay Deverakonda Shares First Look Poster Of 'VD12', Film Set To Release On THIS Date Next Year - Check Details Inside
  3. Centre Announces Cashless Treatment Upto Rs 1.5 Lakh For Road Crash Victims
  4. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 7: Ryan Reynolds-Hugh Jackman's Film Eyes For Rs 100 Crore Mark In India
  5. Monsoon Mayhem: Know The Reason Behind India's Relentless Rains
  6. Britney Spears' Memoir 'The Woman In Me' Being Converted Into A Biopic By Universal Pictures
  7. Paris Olympics Day 7 LIVE: Indian Mixed Team Archers Lose Bronze Medal Match; Spain's Carlos Alcaraz Becomes Youngest Men's Singles Finalist
  8. Delhi Coaching Centre Deaths: HC Raps Police, MCD Over Arrest Of SUV Driver In, Transfers Probe To CBI