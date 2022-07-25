Monday, Jul 25, 2022
Watershed Moment For India: PM Modi Congratulates Droupadi Murmu As She Assumes Presidency

The entire nation watched with pride as Droupadi Murmu took oath as the 15th President of India, PM Narendra Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure. 

Updated: 25 Jul 2022 12:32 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday described Droupadi Murmu taking over as India's new President as a "watershed moment" for the country, especially the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. 

The entire nation watched with pride as she took oath, Modi said, wishing her the best for a fruitful tenure. 

Chief Justice of India N V Ramana administered her the oath as the 15th President of India. 

Murmu has become India's first tribal President. 

Soon after taking oath, she said her election to the top constitutional post proves that the poor can not only dream in India but also fulfil it. 

Modi said, "In her address after taking oath, President Droupadi Murmu Ji gave a message of hope and compassion. She emphasised on India's accomplishments and presented a futuristic vision of the path ahead at a time when India is marking Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav."

He added, "The entire nation watched with pride as Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji took oath as the President of India. Her assuming the Presidency is a watershed moment for India especially for the poor, marginalised and downtrodden. I wish her the very best for a fruitful Presidential tenure." 

