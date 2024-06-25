National

Water Shortage Detrimental To India's Credit Health; May Spark Social Unrest: Moody's

It said decreases in water supply can disrupt agricultural production and industrial operations, resulting in inflation in food prices and hence can be detrimental to credit health of sectors that heavily consume water, such as coal power generators and steel-makers.

Water shortage in Delhi
water crisis | Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore
info_icon

Moody's Ratings on Tuesday said India's growing water shortage can disrupt farm and industry sectors and is detrimental to the credit health of the sovereign as rising food inflation and decline in income may spark social unrest.

It said decreases in water supply can disrupt agricultural production and industrial operations, resulting in inflation in food prices and hence can be detrimental to credit health of sectors that heavily consume water, such as coal power generators and steel-makers.

India's fast economic growth, accompanied by rapid industrialisation and urbanisation, will reduce water availability in the world's most populous country, it said.

Also, the water stress is worsening because of an acceleration of climate change, which is causing increasingly intense and frequent extreme climate events such as droughts, heat waves and floods.

India is facing a growing water shortage as water consumption increases amid rapid economic growth and increasingly frequent natural disasters due to climate change, Moody's said in a report on environmental risk facing India.

"This is detrimental to the credit health of the sovereign, as well as sectors that heavily consume water, such as coal power generators and steel-makers. In the long term, investment in water management can mitigate risks from potential water shortages," Moody's Ratings said in the report.

The report comes amid a growing water crisis faced by residents in some parts of the national capital, which has led to protests and political conflict. Delhi Water Minister Atishi, who began her hunger strike on June 21 over the issue, was hospitalised on Tuesday morning after her health deteriorated.

"Decreases in water supply can disrupt agricultural production and industrial operations, resulting in inflation in food prices and declines in income for affected businesses and communities, while sparking social unrest. This in turn can exacerbate volatility in India's growth and undermine the economy's ability to withstand shocks," Moody's said.

Quoting Ministry of Water Resources data, Moody's said India's average annual water availability per capita is likely to drop to 1,367 cubic meters by 2031 from an already-low 1,486 cubic meters in 2021 A level below 1,700 cubic meters indicates water stress, with 1,000 cubic meters being the threshold for water scarcity, according to the ministry.

Moody's said a heat wave in June 2024, with temperatures hitting 50 degrees Celsius in Dehli and the northern Indian States, strained water supply. Floods, one of the most common types of natural disasters in India, disrupt water infrastructure, which is insufficient to retain water from sudden large downpours.

Floods in northern India and Cyclone Biparjoy in Gujarat in 2023 caused economic losses of USD 1.2-1.8 billion and damage to infrastructure, according to an estimate by the State Bank of India, it said.

Monsoon rainfall is also lessening. The Indian Ocean warmed at a rate of 1.2 degrees Celsius per century during 1950-2020, and this will intensify to 1.7-3.8 degrees Celsius during 2020-2100, according to the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology.

The amount of rainfall has decreased, while droughts have become more severe and frequent. In 2023, monsoon rainfall in India was 6 per cent less than the average for 1971-2020, and the country had an unprecedented rain shortfall in August that year. More than 70 per cent of rainfall in India is concentrated in June-September each year, according to the Moody's report.

In the past, disruptions to agricultural production and a rise in inflationary pressure have led to increases in food subsidies that have contributed to India's fiscal deficits. Food subsidies were budgeted at 4.3 per cent of central government expenditure for the current fiscal year (2024-25), one of the largest items in the budget, the report said.

Coal power generators and steel-makers heavily depend on water for production and growing water shortages can disrupt their operations and hamper their revenue generation, eroding their credit strength, it said.

Moody's said the Indian government is investing in water infrastructure and making a push for the development of renewable energy. At the same time, heavy industrial consumers of water are looking to improve the efficiency of their water use. These efforts can help reduce water management risks for both the sovereign and the companies in the long term.

"The sustainable finance market in India is small but developing fast. It can provide companies and regional governments with a critical avenue to raise funds. Some states facing severe water shortages have used the sustainable finance market to raise funds for investment in water management," Moody's said.

Moody's said Industrialisation and urbanisation will lead to intensifying competition for water among businesses and residents. India has significant room for industrialisation and urbanisation. Industry's share of India's GDP was 25.7 per cent in 2022, smaller than a G-20 emerging market median of 32 per cent, according to the World Bank. Also, residents in urban areas accounted for only 36 per cent of the country's total population in 2022, a ratio that is likely to grow given that the G-20 emerging market median is 76 per cent.

According to a World Bank report on February 2023, over the last decade, the multilateral lender has supported the Indian government's efforts to bring clean drinking water to rural communities. A range of projects with a total financing of USD 1.2 billion have benefitted over 20 million people.

Advertisement

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Oppn Presses For Dy Speaker Post; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat
  2. London-bound Air India Flight Receives Bomb Threat, Suspect Apprehended
  3. Bihar Govt Cancels Rs 826 Crore-Contracts Awarded During 'Mahagathbandhan' Regime
  4. Protests Erupt In Northwest Delhi's Mangolpuri Over Anti-Encroachment Demolition At Mosque
  5. Lok Sabha: Om Birla To Be Speaker Again, Say Reports; Congress Seeks Deputy Speaker From Opposition
Entertainment News
  1. Salman Khan And Rajinikanth To Star In 'Jawan' Director Atlee's Next Film? Here's What We Know
  2. Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency' To Now Release In September On THIS Date; Check Out New Poster
  3. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  4. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  5. Karan Johar Confirms He Will Return With 'Koffee With Karan 9' In 2025, Calls Previous Season 'Boring'
Sports News
  1. England At UEFA Euro 2024: ENG Boss Gareth Southgate Unaware Of Gary Lineker's Four-Letter Critique
  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Rashid Khan & Co Beat Tigers, Knock Australia Out
  3. CRO 1-1 ITA, Euro 2024: Zaccagni's Last-Minute Goal Takes Italy Into Last-16 - In Pics
  4. IND Vs ENG, AFG Vs RSA ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Semi-Finalists Confirmed - Check Who Play Whom And When
  5. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Super 8: Rashid Khan & Co Enter Maiden Semi-Finals
World News
  1. South Korea Slams North Korea's Fresh Trash Balloon Launches And Threatens Loudspeaker Broadcasts
  2. Julian Assange Freed In WikiLeaks Espionage Case | Who Is He?
  3. South Korean Rescuers Search Burned Factory After A Blaze Killed 22, Mostly Chinese Migrants
  4. US And Allies Clash With Tehran And Moscow Over Iranian Nuclear Programme At UN Security Council
  5. Gaza: Israel Airstrikes Leave 11 Palestinians Dead As Bloodbath Sees No End
Latest Stories
  1. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  2. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  3. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  4. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  5. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  6. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  7. NEET, NET Controversy: Testing Times For India's Education System
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Oppn Presses For Dy Speaker Post; London-Bound Air India Flight Gets Bomb Threat