Watch: Woman Falls Into Gorge In Satara While Trying To Take 'Selfie'; Rescued By Locals

A video capturing the rescue effort has gone viral on social media, showing locals throwing a thick rope down the gorge while a man climbs down to the gorge to pull the woman to safety.

In a dramatic rescue in Maharashtra's Satara district, a 29-year-old woman was saved after falling into a gorge in a ghat area while she was reportedly trying to take a 'selfie'.

The incident occurred at Borne Ghat on Ungar Road on Saturday evening, an official said.

He said the woman slipped and fell when she went to attend nature's call amid heavy rains in the region.

Home Guards and locals pulled the woman to safety using a rope, the official said.

The woman suffered injuries and was admitted to a local hospital, he added.

