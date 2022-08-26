Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Warm Morning In Delhi, Strong Winds Likely During Daytime

The weather office has predicted strong winds during the daytime. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33.7 degrees Celsius.

Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image)
Delhi weather forecast.(Representational image) PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 9:39 am

Delhiites on Friday woke up to warm morning with the minimum temperature settling at 25.8 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather office has predicted strong winds during the daytime. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 33.7 degrees Celsius.

Related stories

Weatherman Predicts More Showers In Rain Battered Madhya Pradesh

Bihar CM's Chopper Makes Emergency Landing Due To Bad Weather Condition

UP: Bad Weather Forces Cancellation Of Event To Shower Flower Petals On Kanwadiyas From Helicopter

The minimum and maximum temperature readings on Thursday were 25.2 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius respectively. The IMD on Thursday said that the Southwest monsoon is likely to enter its withdrawal phase in the first week of September, which is about two weeks earlier than the normal date.

The normal date for withdrawal of the monsoon is 17 September.However, the actual withdrawal of the southwest monsoon usually happens either earlier or later given the dynamic nature of the weather systems.

 The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the satisfactory (91) category around 9:15 AM, data from the SAFAR showed. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Delhi MeT Office Warm Morning India Meteorological Department (IMD) Strong Winds The Safdarjung Observatory Delhi's Primary Weather Station The Weather Bureau
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

SBI Offers Up To 5.65% Interest Rate On Fixed Deposits Below Rs 2 Crore. Check Latest FD Interest Rates Here

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions

Shehnaaz Gill Finally Talks About Sidharth Shukla's Death: I Have Never Tried To Hide My Emotions