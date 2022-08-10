Warm Morning In Delhi

The national capital on Wednesday witnessed a sunny morning with the minimum temperature rising by a notch to settle at 27.8 degrees Celsius.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, chances of good rain are bleak for a few days.

“There will be partly cloudy sky during the day.The maximum temperature on Wednesday will hover around 37 degrees Celsius,” an official of the IMD said.

The maximum temperature on Tuesday has settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.

The weather office said that in the absence of good rains the temperatures are likely to rise slightly. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (110) category around 8.05 AM, data from the CPCB showed.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With PTI Inputs)