Wednesday, Aug 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Warm Morning In Delhi

The weather office said that in the absence of good rains the temperatures are likely to rise slightly.  The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent. 

undefined
Delhi weather forecast (Representational image) V.V. Biju

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Aug 2022 10:12 am

The national capital on Wednesday witnessed a sunny morning with the minimum temperature rising by a notch to settle at 27.8 degrees Celsius.     

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, chances of good rain are bleak for a few days.      

Related stories

Kejriwal Unveils Corona Warriors Memorial, British-era 'Phansi Ghar' On Delhi Assembly Premises

Hundreds Participate In 'Tiranga Yatra' In Delhi

Delhi Sees 2,495 New Coronavirus Cases, 7 Fatalities

“There will be partly cloudy sky during the day.The maximum temperature on Wednesday will hover around 37 degrees Celsius,” an official of the IMD said.     

The maximum temperature on Tuesday has settled at 36.8 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal.     

The weather office said that in the absence of good rains the temperatures are likely to rise slightly.  The relative humidity at 8.30 am was 77 per cent.      

The air quality index (AQI) of Delhi was recorded in the moderate (110) category around 8.05 AM, data from the CPCB showed.                

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Maximum Temperature National Capital 27.8 Degrees Celsius India Meteorological Department The Air Quality Index (AQI) Relative Humidity
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Urfi Javed Rushed To The Hospital For Neglecting Her Health

Kendall Jenner's Pantless Pic On Beau Devin Booker's Lap Goes Viral

Kendall Jenner's Pantless Pic On Beau Devin Booker's Lap Goes Viral