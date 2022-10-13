Thursday, Oct 13, 2022
VP's Remarks On Bengal Do Not Behove Post He Holds: TMC MP

WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankar refused the chief secretarys request to reschedule Assembly session
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 13 Oct 2022 8:49 pm

 TMC MP Saugata Roy on Thursday criticised Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar for his remarks on West Bengal's law and order situation, claiming that such comments do not behove the post he holds.

Prior to his election as the vice president of India, Dhankhar was the governor of West Bengal for nearly three years and had on many occasions engaged in tussles with the Mamata Banerjee government over the law and order situation and other issues in the state.

Dhankhar, during a programme in New Delhi on Wednesday, recalled that a fact-finding committee of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), formed on an order of the Calcutta High Court over petitions related to alleged post-poll violence in 2021, had in a report said that law of the ruler and not rule of law prevailed in West Bengal.

"Law of the ruler, not rule of law is the bane of human rights in the state," the vice president said at the programme of NHRC. Roy said that it was wrong on Dhankhar's part to make such criticisms. "The comments by Dhankhar do not behove the post he holds.

"It was wrong on his part to have made such comments, and we had opposed him back then too (when Dhankhar was the governor), as we do now," the veteran TMC MP added.

(With PTI inputs)

National VP Remarks On Bengal Behove Post TMC MP Mamata Banerjee Government Human Rights Post-Poll Violence Calcutta High Court
