The Election Commission on Tuesday let off the Samajwadi Party with a light rap for violating COVID-19 norms on its office premises last week, advising it to be careful and ensure such breaches do not happen in the future. Considering that it is the first reported violation during the current round of elections on the part of the Samajwadi Party, the Commission advised it to follow all the extant guidelines diligently, according to an order.

The poll panel also asked the party to instruct its members to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines during the period of elections "without fail". The Election Commission had on Saturday issued a notice to the Samajwadi Party for organising a public gathering “in the name of virtual rally” at its Lucknow office in violation of COVID-19 norms. The Commission noted that necessary cases have already been lodged in view of the violations, which it said, "will take its own logical conclusion".

The EC order noted that the Samajwadi Party's reply to the notice where the Akhilesh Yadav-led party had denied any violation. An FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Disaster Management Act against “2000-2500 political functionaries of Samajwadi Party” on January 14

The party has, however, submitted that it had received several applications for grant of tickets to contest the assembly polls. It said candidates are being interviewed and being allowed entry in office complex only if they follow-19 COVID protocols. The procedure of interview is a part of the election process and has not been prohibited by the Election Commission under its guidelines, the party observed.

PTI Inputs