Vikram Gokhale Created Benchmark With His Acting Skills: Maharashtra Governor

Maharashtra Governor B S Koshyari on Saturday remembered veteran actor Vikram Gokhale as the extraordinary actor who set standards for good acting with his skills.

The veteran film, television and stage actor died on Saturday due to multi-organ failure at a Pune-based hospital where he was undergoing treatment. He was 77.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray said Gokhale's passing was a great loss "Vikram Gokhale was an extraordinary actor known for his remarkable acting skills. Gokhale set standards for good acting with his trademark style and dialogue delivery.

He played stellar roles in many films and dramas. Some films and dramas are remembered mainly because of his acting," the governor said in a condolence message.

He said Gokhale expressed himself fearlessly on social issues. "I had the good fortune of meeting him recently on August 15. Unfortunately, that meeting proved to be our last meeting. My homage to the great actor," he said.

Fadnavis said Gokhale's death created a vacuum in the field of cinema and theatre which will never be filled. 'His acting prowess is reflected through his body language and eyes. Apart from acting, he worked for the welfare of families of the disabled soldiers and homeless children," he said.

Thackeray said Gokhale had staunch views on several issues. "He was a popular Marathi face in Hindi cinema. It is difficult to believe he is no more," Thackeray added.

(With PTI Inputs)