Varanasi Court To Hear Plea Against Hindu Prayers In Gyanvapi Cellar On February 28

The Varanasi district court had on January 31 ruled that a priest can perform prayers before the idols in the southern cellar of the Gyanvapi mosque.

PTI
PTI

February 15, 2024

Gyanvapi Mosque at Varanasi
A Varanasi court on Thursday fixed February 28 as the date for hearing the Gyanvapi Masjid committee's plea against the recently allowed puja in a cellar of the mosque, the Hindu side counsel said.

The mosque committee moved the court challenging the verdict.

Advocate M M Yadav said Additional District Judge Anil Kumar has fixed February 28 for the hearing.

 The mosque committee has also moved a petition in the Allahabad High Court against the district court verdict.

