Tuesday, Aug 23, 2022
Uttarakhand: One More Body Recovered, Cloudburst Toll Rises To Six

One body had been recovered from Saura Saroli in Dehradun on Sunday while four deaths had been confirmed on the day the disaster struck.  As many as 13 people are still missing, including seven in Dehradun and six in Tehri district. 

Cloudbust in Uttarakhand
Cloudbust in Uttarakhand Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Aug 2022 10:12 am

One more body was recovered on Monday from Silla village in Tehri district, taking the death toll in the Saturday's cloudbursts in Uttarakhand to six. 

The body was identified as that of a woman named Himdei from Silla village near Dhanolti, the disaster control room here said.           

One body had been recovered from Saura Saroli in Dehradun on Sunday while four deaths had been confirmed on the day the disaster struck.  As many as 13 people are still missing, including seven in Dehradun and six in Tehri district. 

Search and rescue operations by the police, NDRF and SDRF personnel continue in the affected areas, officials said. At least 115 roads are still blocked in the state, including nine state highways, seven district roads, and 99 rural motor roads. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National Uttarakhand Silla Village Tehri District Cloudbursts The Disaster Control Room Dehradun Search And Rescue Operations National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) State Disaster Response Force (SDRF)
