Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

The Uttarakhand leg of the Congress 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' will begin on Monday from the border village of Mana.

Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra PTI

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 11:09 pm

Mana is the last Indian village near the India-China border in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"Bharat Jodo Yatra in Uttarakhand will be started after taking the blessings of Badrinath on November 7. The similar padayatra will be undertaken from different places in which senior party leaders from the state will participate," Congress in charge for Uttarakhand Devender Yadav told reporters in Almora.

(Inputs from PTI)

