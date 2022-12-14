Uttarakhand CM Dhami Calls On PM Modi At Parliament House

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament House and apprised him about steps being taken by the state government to build a "strong Uttarakhand" by 2025.

He informed Modi that a Chintan Shivir was organised recently at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie, on the theme 'Strong Uttarakhand @ 25'. Attended by senior officials and ministers of the state, short, medium and long-term roadmap for the development of the state was drawn up at the camp, Dhami said.

He apprised the prime minister about the progress in reconstruction work being carried out in Kedarnath and Badrinath according to the Master Plan, an official release here said. Sectors have been identified to achieve the goal of doubling the economy of the state over the next five years through employment generation and entrepreneurship promotion. A reputed agency like McKinsey has been appointed for speedy expansion of works and preparation of practical roadmap and investment strategy, Dhami said.

Dhami said a cabinet meeting is also proposed to be held in the border village of Mana which was described as the first Indian village by the prime minister during his visit in October.