Uttar Pradesh: Food Poisoning Strikes Nearly 100 Students In Greater Noida Hostel

Around 100 students at a Greater Noida hostel in Uttar Pradesh fell sick after eating dinner at the facility, as reported by India Today.
The students experienced stomach pain and vomiting, leading them to be transported to a nearby hospital. Medical examinations revealed that all affected students had contracted food poisoning.
Following the incident, the local police were notified, and the Food Department initiated investigations into the matter.
The occurrence was reported around 9:30 pm on Friday, prompting authorities to take action as nearly 100 students raised health concerns after their evening meal.