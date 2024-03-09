National

Uttar Pradesh: Food Poisoning Strikes Nearly 100 Students In Greater Noida Hostel

An outbreak of food poisoning hit a Greater Noida hostel, leaving almost 100 students seeking medical attention after consuming dinner on Friday night.

O
Outlook Web Desk
March 9, 2024
March 9, 2024
       
A dinner at a Greater Noida hostel turned into a health crisis as nearly 100 students fell ill with food poisoning.
info_icon

Around 100 students at a Greater Noida hostel in Uttar Pradesh fell sick after eating dinner at the facility, as reported by India Today.

The students experienced stomach pain and vomiting, leading them to be transported to a nearby hospital. Medical examinations revealed that all affected students had contracted food poisoning.

Following the incident, the local police were notified, and the Food Department initiated investigations into the matter.

The occurrence was reported around 9:30 pm on Friday, prompting authorities to take action as nearly 100 students raised health concerns after their evening meal.

Tags

Greater Noida

Advertisement
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement