Uttar Pradesh: BJP Leader Urges Admn To Clampdown On ‘Illegal' Meat Shops In Deoria

Uttar Pradesh BJP leader Shalabh Mani Tripathi has urged administration to close down all the “illegal” meat shops in the state’s Deoria district.
Tripathi, who is a MLA from Deoria Sadar Assembly seat, in his letter to Deoria District Magistrate (DM) has urged the administration to clampdown on “illegal” meat shops in his Assembly seat.
He has urged the authorities to close down all the “illegal” meat shops before the commencement of ‘Sawan’.
He has also warned the administration in case the meat shops are not closed he would visit the area and get them closed, while the officials would be responsible for any untoward incident.
"It is with great pain that I have to write that, despite repeatedly informing you and your subordinate officers through letters and telephone, several slaughterhouses are being operated around the Durga Temple located near Deoria railway station. Also, meat is sold in the open there. Due to which the entire area remains filled with foul smell," Tripathi has written in his letter to DM.
"All this is happening when the Chief Minister (Yogi Aditynath) has already passed instructions to stop the sale of meat in open and closure of illegal slaughterhouses... I will personally visit the area before the start of the holy month of Sawan and if I find any illegal shops running in the area, then I will personally get them closed. In such a situation, the administration will be responsible for any untoward situation," his letter further added.
Meanwhile, the Additional District Magistrate (ADM) of Deoria, Gaurav Srivastava has reportedly said, "We are searching for a suitable place for the meat vendors, and they will be relocated to that place once found."