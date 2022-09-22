Thursday, Sep 22, 2022
UP: Two Arrested For Planning Robbery, Escape From Lock-Up

A police outpost in Shamli district of Muzaffarnagar is reported to have seen two arrested on robbery charges escape from the lockup.

Updated: 22 Sep 2022 7:08 pm

Two men arrested on robbery charges allegedly escaped from the lock-up of a police outpost in Shamli district in Muzaffarnagar on Thursday, officials said.

The incident occurred at the Chosana police outpost in the Jhinjhana area, adjoining Muzaffarnagar. 

Additional Superintendent of Police (Shamli) OP Singh said Gufran and Rahis were arrested on Wednesday night on the charges of planning a robbery. However, both of them escaped due to the alleged negligence of a constable, identified as Yogendra.

Singh said a case was registered against both the absconders and the constable, who is accused of negligence. 

The local police have also arrested Yogendra.

Singh said three police teams had been constituted to arrest the absconding accused. They are conducting raids at possible hideouts.

