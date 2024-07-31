National

Cops Run Away With Anurag Thakur's Effigy After Protesting Congress Workers Try To Burn It | WATCH

The incident took place in UP's Sitapur amid heavy rains as Congress workers were protesting against Thakur's remarks in the Parliament.

Screengrabs from the video |
Screengrabs from the video | Photo: X/@surajmal94
info_icon

What started out as a demonstration by the Congress workers in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur against Anurag Thakur's recent controversial remarks in the Lok Sabha, turned out to be a chaotic scene after police seized the BJP leader's effigy they were trying to burn and ran away with it.

Amid heavy rainfall, the grand old party's workers had gathered in large numbers to burn the former Union Minister's effigy. But some, police officials reached the spot and took hold of the effigy, resulting in a tiff between the two sides.

This whole incident was caught on camera and the video is now going viral on social media.

Two police officials were seen running with Thakur's effigy as Congress workers struggled to take it back. However, overpowering the protestors, the police officers took the effigy inside a police post there.

Earlier in the day, Congress moved a privilege against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for endorsing Anurag Thakur's 'caste' remark in the Parliament.

Thakur on Tuesday engaged in a war of words with Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and Samajwadi Party MP Akhilesh Yadav.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur (L) and PM Narendra Modi (R) - PTI
Congress Moves Privilege Motion Against PM Modi For Backing Anurag Thakur's Caste Remark

BY Outlook Web Desk

Thakur's veiled comment of "someone who doesn't know about caste talks about census" at Rahul sparked a massive row. To which, Akhilesh had also retorted and asked how anyone can talk about someone's caste in the House.

PM Modi, meanwhile, had backed the former Union Minister's speech in the Lower House, saying, "This speech by my young and energetic colleague, Shri @ianuragthakur is a must hear. A perfect mix of facts and humour, exposing the dirty politics of the INDI Alliance."

  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: India's Manika Batra Seeks Historic QF Spot; Lovlina Borgohain Starts Campaign With Win