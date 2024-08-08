National

UP: Man Seen Kicking Crocodile Strolling On Bijnor's Streets, Netizens React | WATCH

"Real wild animals are the people who are kicking the croc. Should be punished for endangering wildlife," wrote one user on X.

Screengrabs from the viral video |
Screengrabs from the viral video | Photo: X/@gharkekalesh
info_icon

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, a large crocodile was seen taking a stroll on the streets of Nangal Soti village. The surprise visitor shocked the village as locals ran to catch a glimpse of the reptile.

The forest department received a sea of phone calls about the reptile in the village. However, officials from the department took a few hours to arrive at the time, during which the reptile was walking around freely in the area.

A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, where the crocodile was seen taking a walk in the village streets, with residents running away in panic.

WATCH:

A man was also seen kicking the reptile to provoke it, while a street dog a few metres in front of it ran down the street in fear. While all this unfolded, several people were also seen filming the crocodile on their mobile phones.

Subsequently, a forest department team arrived at the location and captured the crocodile, NDTV reported. Though no one was injured in the incident, locals raised concern over the frequent visits by wild animals in residential areas.

The video, which went viral on social media, sparked a debate on the platform, with many condemning the man who kicked the crocodile.

"Real wild animals are the people who are kicking the croc. Should be punished for endangering wildlife," wrote one user on X.

While another user said, "I hope the guy who kicked the croc goes for a swim one day and becomes its meal. Poor reptile. It needs rescuing from the most dangerous animals on earth: humans."

Several people, in a light hearted way, said that the crocodile was going on a "morning walk". Another user commented, "is that a zoo escapee or UP has so wild jungle natural life."

"Mountain Dew should use this as their advertisement," an X user said.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Rain Restricts Play To 15 Overs On Day One Between West Indies And South Africa
  2. IND Vs SL, 3rd ODI: India Lose By 110 Runs, Sri Lanka Register First Bilateral Series Win After 27 Years - In Pics
  3. IND Vs SL: Wellalage, Fernando Star In Sri Lanka's Landmark ODI Win Over India - Data Debrief
  4. Suryakumar Yadav To Play One Match For Mumbai In Buchi Babu Tournament
  5. Pakistan Squad For Bangladesh Tests Revealed: No 'Major Surgery' - Check Who Is In, Who Is Out
Football News
  1. Mikel Arteta Impressed With 'Different' Gabriel Jesus After Bayer Leverkusen Thrashing
  2. Inter Milan 0-2 Al Ittihad: Diaby Double Downs Nerazzurri
  3. Arsenal 4-1 Bayer Leverkusen: Rampant Gunners Hammer Bundesliga Champions
  4. Sturm Graz 2-2 PSG: Parisiens Held In First Game Without Mbappe
  5. Alejo Feliz Joins Espanyol On Loan From Tottenham
Tennis News
  1. World Number One Iga Swiatek Sure Of WTA Finals Berth
  2. Naomi Osaka Sweeps Aside Ons Jabeur At Canadian Open
  3. Rafael Nadal Pulls Out Of US Open Following Olympics Run; Will Play This Tournament Instead
  4. Paris Olympics 2024: Naomi Osaka 'Stalking' Iga Swiatek To Improve Her Own Game
  5. Montreal Open 2024: Holger Rune Manages 'Tricky' Opponent Change To Start On A Winning Note
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Spain Men's Hockey, Paris Olympics 202 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs ESP Bronze Medal Match On TV And Online
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Australian Hockey Player Reportedly Buys Cocaine, Arrested
  3. India Go Down Fighting To Germany; Face Spain In Paris Olympics Bronze Play-Off - In Pics
  4. Paris Olympics Day 11, Top Pic: Shamsher Singh's Last-Ditch Miss As India Lose Semi-Final
  5. India 2-3 Germany: Sreejesh, Harmanpreet Dejected After Semifinal Loss But Proud Of Team's Effort

Trending Stories

National News
  1. UP: Man Seen Kicking Crocodile Strolling On Bijnor's Streets, Netizens React | WATCH
  2. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Cautions Speaker
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  5. SC To Hear NEET PG 2024 Postponement Plea On Aug 9; Admit Cards Out Today
Entertainment News
  1. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. 'Vettaiyan': Fahadh Faasil's First Look From The Rajinikanth Starrer Unveiled On His Birthday - Check Poster Inside
  4. Amidst Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala's Engagement Rumours, A Viral Clip Of Nagarjuna Resurfaces
  5. Arshad Warsi Opens Up About Pay Disparity Among Actors In Bollywood: Some Actors Are Making A Lot Of Money
US News
  1. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  2. Designer Nails Are The Coolest Confidence Booster For Athletes At 2024 Paris Olympics
  3. McDonald's Launches New Collector’s Meal, Bringing Back The Fun Of Collectibles
  4. Blake Lively Honors Britney Spears In Iconic Versace Dress From 2002 At 'It Ends With Us' Premiere
  5. Dolce & Gabbana Launches Designer Perfume 'Fefé' For Furry Friends
World News
  1. Israel Not Invited To Nagasaki Atomic Bomb Memorial; US, UK Won't Attend
  2. Israel Foreign Minister Sparks Outrage After Suggesting Starvation Of Millions In Gaza 'Justified, Moral'
  3. Angelman Syndrome Explained: The Rare Condition Affecting Colin Farrell’s Son
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. WHO To Declare MPox Outbreak A Global Emergency? UN Body Calls Urgent Meet | What We Know
Latest Stories
  1. Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee: The Bengali 'Bhadralok' Who Was Unlike Regular Communists
  2. Naga Chaitanya And Sobhita Dhulipala Are ENGAGED; Nagarjuna Shares First Pics Of The Couple
  3. CBI Arrests Assistant Director Of ED In Delhi In Bribery Case
  4. 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Japan, Tsunami Warning Issued
  5. Parliament News LIVE: Row Over Waqf Bill In Lok Sabha, Akhilesh Cautions Speaker
  6. 'Moana 2' Teaser: Dwayne Johnson As Maui Reunites With Moana And Friends For A New Journey
  7. Daily Horoscope For Today, August 8, 2024: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Paris Olympics Day 13 Live Updates: Vinesh Phogat Retires; Jyothi Yarraji Falls Short In 100m Hurdles Repechage