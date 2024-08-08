UP: Man Seen Kicking Crocodile Strolling On Bijnor's Streets, Netizens React | WATCH

In a bizarre incident in Uttar Pradesh's Bijnor, a large crocodile was seen taking a stroll on the streets of Nangal Soti village. The surprise visitor shocked the village as locals ran to catch a glimpse of the reptile.
The forest department received a sea of phone calls about the reptile in the village. However, officials from the department took a few hours to arrive at the time, during which the reptile was walking around freely in the area.
A video of the incident has also gone viral on social media, where the crocodile was seen taking a walk in the village streets, with residents running away in panic.
WATCH:
A man was also seen kicking the reptile to provoke it, while a street dog a few metres in front of it ran down the street in fear. While all this unfolded, several people were also seen filming the crocodile on their mobile phones.
Subsequently, a forest department team arrived at the location and captured the crocodile, NDTV reported. Though no one was injured in the incident, locals raised concern over the frequent visits by wild animals in residential areas.
The video, which went viral on social media, sparked a debate on the platform, with many condemning the man who kicked the crocodile.
"Real wild animals are the people who are kicking the croc. Should be punished for endangering wildlife," wrote one user on X.
While another user said, "I hope the guy who kicked the croc goes for a swim one day and becomes its meal. Poor reptile. It needs rescuing from the most dangerous animals on earth: humans."
Several people, in a light hearted way, said that the crocodile was going on a "morning walk". Another user commented, "is that a zoo escapee or UP has so wild jungle natural life."
"Mountain Dew should use this as their advertisement," an X user said.