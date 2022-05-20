Friday, May 20, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UP: Man Booked For Objectionable Social Media Posts About Holy Sites Of Muslims

The accused has posted objectionable comments on Facebook about holy places of Muslims, said the SHO.

UP: Man Booked For Objectionable Social Media Posts About Holy Sites Of Muslims
Representational Image Getty Images

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 May 2022 6:54 pm

A political activist has been booked in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh for his alleged objectionable social media posts about holy sites of Muslims, police said on Friday.

The case against Raghav Aggarwal was registered at Kotwali police station on Thursday under Section 153A (punishment for promotion of enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

Related stories

More Than Six Years After Her Arrest, Indrani Mukerjea Walks Out Of Jail

Navjot Sidhu Reaches Court In Patiala To Surrender After SC Sentencing In 1988 Road Rage Case

Delhi Riots: HC Seeks Police Stand On Bail Plea By RJD's Youth Wing Leader Meeran Haider

He is accused of posting objectionable comments on Facebook about holy places of Muslims, said SHO Anand Dev Mishra adding that Aggarwal is on the run.

Some people belonging to the minority community had protested over the issue and had demanded action. 

Tags

National Uttar Pradesh Uttar Pradesh Government Uttar Pradesh Police Man Arrested Social Media Post Muslims Anti-Muslim Prejudice Communal Tensions Hate Speech Uttar Pradesh
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

What Is Terra’s (LUNA) Revival Plan 2.0? Can It Work? Read Here To Find Out

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week

SS Rajamouli’s 'RRR' To ‘Panchayat 2’ On Amazon Prime: 5 Best Shows And Films On OTT This Week