UP: Man Booked For Objectionable Social Media Posts About Holy Sites Of Muslims

A political activist has been booked in Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh for his alleged objectionable social media posts about holy sites of Muslims, police said on Friday.

The case against Raghav Aggarwal was registered at Kotwali police station on Thursday under Section 153A (punishment for promotion of enmity between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.) of the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act.

He is accused of posting objectionable comments on Facebook about holy places of Muslims, said SHO Anand Dev Mishra adding that Aggarwal is on the run.

Some people belonging to the minority community had protested over the issue and had demanded action.