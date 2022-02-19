Saturday, Feb 19, 2022
UP: Action Recommended Against Zonal Magistrate For Negligence During Poll Duty In Kairana

Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav said that an extra EVM machine was found in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate after polling in Kairana on February 10.

EVM (Representational Image)

Updated: 19 Feb 2022 9:07 pm

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh’s Shamli district have recommended action against a zonal magistrate and suspended a police constable and a home guard for alleged negligence during poll duty in the Kairana assembly constituency.

Superintendent of Police Sukriti Madhav said an extra EVM machine was found in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate after polling in Kairana on February 10. The EVM machine was not secured inside a designated hotel but was left unattended outside in a vehicle.

The police constable and the home guard were not present there as well, she said. The district authorities have written to the election commission, recommending action against the zonal magistrate, officials said, adding the policeman and the home guard have been suspended.

Samajwadi Party’s candidate Nahid Hasan’s sister Iqra Hasan had complained about keeping the EVM in a vehicle and demanded action. A video of the EVM lying attended in the vehicle of the zonal magistrate had also gone viral.

With PTI Inputs

Outlook Newsletters

