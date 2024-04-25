National

UP: 4 Dead, 1 Seriously Injured After Car Overturns While Overtaking Another Vehicle In Ballia

The accident took place in the Phephna Police Station area on Wednesday night.

4 Dead, 1 Injured In A Car Accident In UP
A car went out of control and overturned while trying to overtake another vehicle on the Phephna-Buxar highway, killing four and seriously injuring another, police said on Thursday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said that a Tata Safari went out of control while overtaking another vehicle and overturned after hitting a tree on the Phephna-Buxar highway around 10.30 pm on Wednesday.

All the five people travelling in the vehicle were seriously injured after the accident and the police took them to the district hospital. Doctors declared Satyendra Yadav (40), Raju Yadav (30 ) and Kamlesh Yadav (36) dead, the SP said.

Another passenger Ritesh Gond (32) was being taken to a hospital in Mau district but he succumbed to his injuries, he said.

Tiwari said Chhotu Yadav (32) has been admitted to a hospital in Varanasi in critical condition.

All the bodies have been taken into custody and have been sent for post-mortem, he said.

