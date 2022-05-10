Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Union Minister Asks Agri Research Institutes To Take Innovations To Farmers

She hailed the farmers of Sikkim for being flagbearers in organic farming and said the state government should make efforts to ensure quick delivery of benefits under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna to the cultivators in the state.

Updated: 10 May 2022 9:20 pm

Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje on Monday urged all research institutes to coordinate with each other in terms of their ongoing research projects for providing optimal benefit to all involved in farming activities.The use of the latest agricultural innovations by farmers will go a long way in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to "double the income of cultivators".

"All research institutes should coordinate with each other in such a manner that benefits should reach the last person engaged in farming activities across the country," she said after inaugurating the new building complex of multi technology testing centre and vocational training centre at the College of Agricultural Engineering and Post Harvest Technology at Ranipool near the state capital.

This will effectively enhance the quality of farm produce and bring about speedy economic upliftment to the growers, said Karandlaje, the minister of state for agriculture and farmers' welfare. 

She hailed the farmers of Sikkim for being flagbearers in organic farming and said the state government should make efforts to ensure quick delivery of benefits under the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna to the cultivators in the state.

Other states in the northeast region have undertaken organic farming in a big way after taking a cue from Sikkim, she said. Karandlaje also mentioned that her department was actively supporting the states through various schemes to promote organic farming.

(With PTI inputs)

