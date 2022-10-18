Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
UN Sec-Gen To Begin Three-Day Visit To India Today By Paying Tribute To Victims Of 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with Guterres on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India's engagement with the UN, including through the country's upcoming presidency of the G20.

Gueterres will be in India from October 18 to 20 and will join PM Modi for Mission LiFE event.
Gueterres will be in India from October 18 to 20 and will join PM Modi for Mission LiFE event.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 11:12 am

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres will pay tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai on Tuesday on the first day of his three-day visit to India.

It will be the first visit of Guterres to India since his second term in office commenced in January. He had earlier visited the country in October 2018 during his first term at the top office.

26/11/2008 Mumbai Terror Attack

His visit to the country comes more than a week before the UN Security Council Counter-Terrorism Committee holds its two-day deliberations in India.

"Antonio Guterres, the Secretary-General of the United Nations, will be on an official visit to India from October 18-20," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It said Guterres will commence his visit to India by paying tributes to the victims of the 26/11 terror attacks at the Taj Mahal Palace hotel in Mumbai.

The Taj Mahal Palace hotel was one of the targets of the horrific 26/11 terror attacks in 2008.

Mission LiFE event in Kevadiya

The UN secretary general will join Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an event relating to the Mission LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) in Gujarat's Kevadiya on October 20, which will see the launch of the Mission LiFE booklet, logo and tagline. 

The concept of LiFE was introduced by Modi during the COP26 at Glasgow in November last year.

In Kevadiya, Guterres is expected to pay floral tributes at the Statue of Unity, the MEA said, adding that he will also visit the country's first solar-powered village in Modhera (Gujarat) and other development projects in the area.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar would hold bilateral discussions with Guterres on issues of global concern, steps to deepen India's engagement with the UN, including through the country's upcoming presidency of the G20. 

The UN secretary general will also visit the Sun temple in Modhera, before departing for his onward destination, the MEA said.

(With inputs from PTI)

National Antonio Gueterres UN Secretary General India 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks Mission LiFE Cop26 Glasgow Narendra Modi United Nations
