Friday, Aug 26, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

UGC Declares 21 Universities Fake In India; Highest In Delhi Followed By UP

University Grants Commission (UGC) has declared eight universities fake in national capital Delhi, followed by Uttar Pradesh which has seven such universities.

Of the students enrolled for the two-year course in the current academic session, 62 per cent were
Fake universities in India.(File photo-Representational image)

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Aug 2022 6:39 pm

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Friday declared 21 universities as "fake" and not empowered to confer any degree, majority of which are in Delhi followed by Uttar Pradesh.

The commission warned students against taking admission in these universities.

"At least 21 self-styled, unrecognised institutions which are functioning in contravention of the UGC Act, have been declared as fake universities and these are not empowered to confer any degree," UGC Secretary Rajnish Jain said.

Delhi has eight fake universities -- All India Institute of Public and Physical Health Sciences; Commercial University Ltd. Daryaganj; United Nations University; Vocational University; ADR-Centric Juridical University; Indian Institution of Science and Engineering; Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment and Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University).

Related stories

25% Extra Seats, No Entrance Test For Foreign Students: UGC's Plan To Increase International Outreach

Technical Glitches In CUET Not A Setback, Won't Hurry Up Plan To Merge With JEE, NEET: UGC Chief

UGC Asks Higher Education Institutions To Create Awareness About 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Campaign

Uttar Pradesh has seven such universities -- Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, National University of Electro Complex Homeopathy, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Univirsity (open university), Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, according to the UGC.

Among other universities on the list are Badaganvi Sarkar World Open University Education Society (Karnataka), St John's University (Kerala), Raja Arbaic Univerity (Nagpur), Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine and Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research (Kolkata), Nababharat Shiksha Parishad and North Orissa University of Agriculture and Technology (Odisha), Shree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education (Puducherry) and Christ New Testament Deemed University (Andhra Pradesh). 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India University Grants Commission (UGC) Fake Universities Delhi Uttar Pradesh Odisha Nagpur Andhra Pradesh Karnataka
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Can We Agree To Disagree And Reserve Our Right To Question?

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet

Muslim Organization Calls For 'Exemplary Punishment' For BJP MLA Over His Remarks On Prophet